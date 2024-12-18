Russia Says It Has Man Who Placed Moscow Bomb

Russia says it's detained a man who confessed to planting and detonating the bomb that killed a top Russian general in Moscow on Tuesday. Ukraine took responsibility for the killing of Igor Kirillov, chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, after charging him in absentia with the use of chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops. The unnamed suspect from Uzbekistan, said to be 29, allegedly told Russian investigators that Ukraine offered him $100,000 and residency in a European country to carry out the killing, per Reuters . He said he traveled to Moscow and bought an electric scooter on which he placed an improvised explosive device, according to Russia's security service (FSB).

The dark-haired man, who speaks directly to a camera in a video published by the Baza news outlet, reportedly said he planted the scooter outside Kirillov's apartment building in southeast Moscow, then planted a surveillance camera on a rented car parked nearby so that individuals who'd organized the killing from Dnipro, Ukraine, could see a livestream of what was happening, per Reuters and the BBC. The FSB said the man, "suspected of committing a terrorist act," remotely detonated the bomb when watchers saw Kirillov and his assistant exit the building. Both were killed.

Ukraine's security service (SBU) shared video from the camera on the dashboard of a parked car, which shows Kirillov and his assistant approaching an idling vehicle seconds before the device explodes at 6:12am local time, per the New York Times. The scooter is then seen on its side, apparently with its handlebars missing. The timing of the detonation was key as "another 10 or 12 seconds later, they could have walked away with eardrum damage—not dead," explosives expert Nick Glumac tells the Times. Investigators said they were identifying others involved in the killing, and Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported one other suspect had been detained. (More Russia-Ukraine war stories.)