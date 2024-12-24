An Unusual Airport Is Closing in Minnesota

A small airport with a bigger claim to fame is closing in northern Minnesota after more than a half-century of operation. The Piney-Pinecreek Border Airport is so named because its runway crosses the US-Canada border, reports Minnesota Public Radio . In fact, it's been hailed as "the world's first binational airport," notes the Minneapolis Star Tribune . Despite the bragging rights, however, the airport has been mostly used by hunters and fishermen, and the cost of maintenance has proven to be too much. The airport has a 3,297-foot runway, of which 2,350 feet are in Minnesota and the rest in Canada, per the Grand Forks Herald .

"It's a tough decision to close an airport ever, but the evidence was all there that now was the time," says Ryan Gaug of the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The airport opened in 1953 and is one of six now that straddle the border—but only Piney-Pinecreek has a paved runway. "It's always been the No. 1 fun fact that I've shared with friends, family, coworkers, colleagues here at MnDOT," says Gaug. The agency has jointly owned the airport with the municipality of Piney, Manitoba, in Canada, but town ended the arrangement because it was unable to meet the cost of needed maintenance. As such, "a colorful era in the history of Minnesota aviation" ends on Friday, per the Herald. (More Minnesota stories.)