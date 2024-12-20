Construction Workers Save Blind Cat From Frozen Pond

They came to the rescue after 20-year-old cat fell through ice in Massachusetts
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 20, 2024 12:59 PM CST

Tiki, a 20-year-old blind black-and-white cat, likes to roam about outdoors. But this time he caused a scare after he was seen on ice floating in a Massachusetts pond and then fell in. He has an alert passerby and a couple of nearby construction workers to thank for his rescue this week. "The crackling happened, and I was like, hysterical," passerby Dawn Felicani tells the AP. "And all of a sudden, it fell in! Its little head was sticking out! I'm in tears, and I'm freaking out."

  • She called first responders and a local animal control officer in Westford. One of two construction workers at a neighboring house hopped into a rowboat and the other pushed him out and helped him navigate Nabnasset Pond. The worker in the boat used a shovel as he moved to break through the ice and fetch Tiki from the water.

  • Tiki was taken inside, toweled off, and wrapped in blankets. Animal control officer Kirsten Hirschler said Tiki was shivering, lethargic, and in shock. He was taken to a veterinarian. She said that his temperature was so low "it didn't even register on the thermometer."
  • Owner Jon Arden says he and his wife were shocked that Tiki ended up on a pond half a mile away from their home. They believe he may have been chased there by a predator. Arden says Tiki, who spent most of his time outside in his younger days, tends to just hang around the door when he is let outside. "This is the craziest cat story ever," Arden tells the Washington Post. "I think he used up more than just one of his nine lives."

  • Tiki is doing well and is acting like nothing ever happened, Arden says. He and his wife have owned Tiki since he was a kitten. He's been blind for about a year, but still gets about fine. "He's pretty annoyed that he can't go back outside," Arden says.
  • Hirschler said she hopes people will remember Tiki if they see an animal in danger. "They put themselves at risk for an animal that wasn't theirs," she said of the two construction workers. "If the guys hadn't grabbed him immediately, he for sure would have gone down and I for sure would have been doing a recovery instead of a transport."
