Construction Workers Save Blind Cat From Frozen Pond

Tiki, a 20-year-old blind black-and-white cat, likes to roam about outdoors. But this time he caused a scare after he was seen on ice floating in a Massachusetts pond and then fell in. He has an alert passerby and a couple of nearby construction workers to thank for his rescue this week. "The crackling happened, and I was like, hysterical," passerby Dawn Felicani tells the AP. "And all of a sudden, it fell in! Its little head was sticking out! I'm in tears, and I'm freaking out."

She called first responders and a local animal control officer in Westford. One of two construction workers at a neighboring house hopped into a rowboat and the other pushed him out and helped him navigate Nabnasset Pond. The worker in the boat used a shovel as he moved to break through the ice and fetch Tiki from the water.