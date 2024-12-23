Woman Dies After Being Set on Fire in NYC Subway

New York City police announced Sunday they have in custody a "person of interest" in the early morning death of a woman who they believe may have fallen asleep on a stationary subway train before being intentionally lit on fire by a man she didn't know, the AP reports. New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the suspect and the woman were riding a subway train without any interaction between them to the end of the line in Brooklyn at around 7:30am. After the train came to a stop, surveillance video from the subway car showed the man "calmly" walk up to the victim, who was seated motionless, possibly sleeping, and set her clothing on fire with what appeared to be a lighter. The woman's clothing then "became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds," Tisch said.
Officers on a routine patrol at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station smelled and saw smoke and discovered the woman on fire, standing in the middle of the subway car. After the fire was extinguished, emergency medical personnel declared the woman dead at the scene. Unbeknownst to the officers, the suspect had remained at the scene and was seated on a bench on the subway platform, just outside the train car, Tisch said. Body cameras worn by the officers caught a "very clear, detailed look" at the suspect and those images were publicly disseminated. Transit police later apprehended the suspect on another subway train after receiving a report from three high school students who recognized the man from the bodycam images.
