Woman Dies After Being Set on Fire in NYC Subway

New York City police announced Sunday they have in custody a "person of interest" in the early morning death of a woman who they believe may have fallen asleep on a stationary subway train before being intentionally lit on fire by a man she didn't know, the AP reports. New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the suspect and the woman were riding a subway train without any interaction between them to the end of the line in Brooklyn at around 7:30am. After the train came to a stop, surveillance video from the subway car showed the man "calmly" walk up to the victim, who was seated motionless, possibly sleeping, and set her clothing on fire with what appeared to be a lighter. The woman's clothing then "became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds," Tisch said.