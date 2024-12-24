Ex-Abercrombie CEO Cites Dementia Ahead of Trial

The former CEO of clothing giant Abercrombie & Fitch may not be held accountable for—or be able to defend himself from—allegations that he ran an alleged sex-trafficking ring that exploited young models. Lawyers for Mike Jeffries say the 80-year-old has dementia and late-onset Alzheimer's, and thus is not fit to stand trial, reports Bloomberg . Jeffries does "not even come close to resembling a Master's degree-educated individual, who was just nine years earlier the chief executive officer of a publicly traded company," according to a new court filing in New York. A hearing on his competency is scheduled for June, per the BBC .

Prosecutors say Jeffries used his wealth and clout to "traffic men for his own sexual pleasure" and that of his partner, Matthew Smith. He was charged after the FBI followed up a BBC investigation with one of its own. Smith also has been charged, as has alleged middleman James Jacobson. All three men have pleaded not guilty and have been released on bond. Jeffries ran A&F from 1992 to 2014. His attorneys say they don't think he can "rationally assist" them in preparing his defense. (More Mike Jeffries stories.)