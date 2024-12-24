'Stressed' Amazon Driver Ditches Dozens of Packages

If holiday Amazon deliveries are a little late in Lakeville, Massachusetts, the police have an explanation. Sgt. Shawn Robert found three totes filled with about 80 Amazon packages in the woods on Sunday morning, reports CBS News . Police were able to trace them back to a delivery person, who admitted ditching them the previous evening "because they were stressed," according to a department statement, per Boston.com .

"Sgt. Robert likely saved a Christmas headache for many local residents by noticing these totes and getting them back to Amazon, hopefully in time for a holiday delivery," says Chief Matthew Perkins. The packages were indeed returned to an Amazon distribution facility in the region. The company says they were being reprocessed and sent back out for delivery, presumably by a different driver. Police say they are not charging the person. (More Amazon stories.)