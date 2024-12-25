Zelensky: Russia's Christmas Attack Is 'Inhumane'

Russia launched a major strike on Ukraine's power grid Wednesday morning as millions celebrated Christmas, reports the BBC.
- Moscow sent a barrage of missiles and drones toward various targets, striking a thermal power plant and forcing an estimated half-million people to seek shelter in metro stations, per the AP.
- Vladimir Putin "deliberately chose Christmas for an attack," said Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky. "What could be more inhumane?"
- Russia confirmed what it called a "massive" strike and boasted that its "goal was achieved," per the BBC.