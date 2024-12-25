Desi Bouterse, Ex-Dictator Convicted of Murder, Dies

Desi Bouterse, a military strongman who led a 1980 coup in the former Dutch colony of Suriname and returned to power by election three decades later despite charges of drug smuggling and murder, has died. He was 79. President Chan Santokhi on Wednesday reflected on Bouterse's outsize legacy in a message of condolences to his family and called on the nation to "keep calm and maintain order," the AP reports. The cause of death was not immediately revealed. He had been out of power since losing an election in 2020, per the New York Times .

Bouterse was applauded by supporters for his charisma and populist social programs. For his opponents, he was a ruthless dictator who was convicted of drug trafficking and extrajudicial killings. In December 2023, Bouterse was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murders of 15 opponents of the then-military government in December 1982, ending a historic 16-year legal process, per the AP. He then vanished and never served time in jail despite the sentencing. "There is nobody who has shaped the history of Suriname since its independence like Desi Bouterse," said Dutch historian Pepijn Reeser. He said that Bouterse was the first to overcome the stark social class divide that once defined Suriname and that "before the coup, it was unthinkable somebody from the lower class could become the most powerful man of the country."

"But he was also the first post-colonial leader to resort to political violence, and the first to use Suriname as a transshipment point for illegal narcotics," Reeser said. Early Wednesday, dozens of supporters gathered outside the home where his wife lived, tears streaming down their faces. A group of young soldiers led by Bouterse overthrew the government in 1980 and made him the de facto ruler. When promised democratic reforms did not materialize, opposition to Bouterse's military regime grew rapidly, and the 15 men were killed in December 1982. The victims were journalists, lawyers, military, and university teachers. "The executions were a severe blow to the rule of law in Suriname from which the country still has not fully recovered," said Eddy Wijngaarde, a brother of journalist Frank Wijngaarde, one of the victims, adding that from then on, "Bouterse used fear for him as a means to secure his powerful positions and personal interests." (More Suriname stories.)