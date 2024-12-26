Happy Gilmore Returns With a Little Travis Kelce

It's been safe to play golf for nearly three decades since Happy Gilmore tore up the links, so Netflix decided to end that calm with a sequel, and is now out with a trailer for Happy Gilmore 2. Adam Sandler returns as the scrappy golfer, reports People, but there's a star from another sport who makes an appearance: Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift arm candy Travis Kelce, who makes his debut on the big screen.
"It's great to see you back, Mr. Gilmore," Kelce's character says. Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, and Christopher McDonald return for the sequel, but TMZ reports that there are a bunch of notable newcomers, including Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, Nick Swardson, and Kid Cudi. The movie will be streaming on Netflix sometime in 2025, per Variety. (More Adam Sandler stories.)