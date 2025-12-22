First Trailer for Nolan's Huge Next Film Is Out

Director Christopher Nolan has given the world the first tease of his much-anticipated film The Odyssey. See the trailer here . The movie is Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic poem and, by his own account, the largest and priciest production of his career. The film carries an estimated $250 million budget and a cast stacked with marquee names: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong'o.

The debut footage keeps most of those stars out of sight, centering instead on Damon as Odysseus, the king of Ithaca struggling to make his way home after the Trojan War, per the Daily Beast. At one point, he and his troops are seen inside the famous Trojan Horse, notes Variety. The Odyssey lands in theaters on July 17, but audiences aren't waiting to line up. When tickets for select IMAX 70mm screenings went on sale in July 2025, many locations quickly sold out. The project marks Nolan's first movie filmed entirely with IMAX 70mm cameras.