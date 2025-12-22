Veteran Actor Could Make 'Even the Smallest Part Memorable'

Helen Siff, a veteran character actor whose face popped up in films from Rocky to You Don't Mess With the Zohan, has died at 88. Her family said she died Thursday in Los Angeles from complications following surgery related to a long illness, per the Hollywood Reporter . Over a 50-year career, Siff became a reliable presence in both TV and film. She appeared as a cashier in 1984's The Karate Kid, played a woman getting her hair done in 2008's You Don't Mess With the Zohan, and portrayed a maid in 2016's Hail, Caesar! Her other movie credits included Rocky, Big Top Pee-wee, Earth Girls Are Easy, City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold, and The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu.

Her first commercial work was with her identical twin sister in a 1976 Subaru "Two Cars in One" ad. Siff went on to amass dozens of guest roles on TV series including Lou Grant, Silver Spoons, LA Law, Knots Landing, Ellen, Married ... With Children, Dharma & Greg, Scrubs, Will & Grace, My Name Is Earl, Modern Family, SWAT, Mom, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Good Trouble. Onstage, she originated the role of Helga in the 1993 off-Broadway comedy Grandma Sylvia's Funeral and also appeared in productions of Lilies of the Field, Lost in Yonkers, and Over the River and Through the Woods. "She had the rare gift of making even the smallest part memorable," her family said, describing her as professional, dedicated, and kind on set. She's survived by two sisters, five children, and seven grandchildren, per TV Insider.