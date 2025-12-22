Barry Manilow: I Have Lung Cancer, but Prognosis Is Great

Barry Manilow says a stubborn case of bronchitis may have saved his life. In an Instagram post , the 82-year-old singer revealed that his doctor found a small cancerous spot on his lung while following up on the bronchitis, reports USA Today . "It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early," he wrote. Manilow, who recently finished a run of charity Christmas concerts in Palm Desert, California, says he will undergo surgery and postpone his January arena dates as a result. Those shows have been moved to late February through April.

The singer says he had recovered from two recent bouts of bronchitis, the first lasting six weeks and the second five weeks, per NBC News. After the second, his doctor ordered an MRI out of precaution, and it turned up the cancerous spot. "The doctors do not believe it has spread, and I'm taking tests to confirm their diagnosis," wrote Manilow, adding that the treatment plan for now is limited to surgery. "No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns."