Politics Coverage? Americans Are Tuning Out

As a Democrat who immersed himself in political news during the presidential campaign, Ziad Aunallah has much in common with many Americans since the election: He's tuned out. "People are mentally exhausted," says Aunallah, 45, of San Diego. "Everyone is ... just taking some time off." Television ratings—and now a new poll—clearly illustrate the phenomenon. About two-thirds of Americans say they have recently felt the need to limit media consumption about politics and government because of overload, according to the survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.