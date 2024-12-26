Politics Coverage? Americans Are Tuning Out

As a Democrat who immersed himself in political news during the presidential campaign, Ziad Aunallah has much in common with many Americans since the election: He's tuned out. "People are mentally exhausted," says Aunallah, 45, of San Diego. "Everyone is ... just taking some time off." Television ratings—and now a new poll—clearly illustrate the phenomenon. About two-thirds of Americans say they have recently felt the need to limit media consumption about politics and government because of overload, according to the survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Smaller percentages of Americans are limiting their intake of news about overseas conflicts, the economy or climate change, the poll says. Politics stand out. Election news on CNN and MSNBC was taking up too much of Sam Gude's time before the election, said the 47-year-old electrician from Lincoln, Nebraska. "The last thing I want to watch right now is the interregnum," said Gude, a Democrat and no fan of President-elect Trump. From the poll:
- Who's taking a breather: The poll, conducted in early December, found about 7 in 10 Democrats say they are stepping back from political news. About 6 in 10 Republicans say they've felt the need to take some time off, and the share for independents is similar.
- TV networks: After election night through Dec. 13, viewership of MSNBC was an average of 620,000, down 54% from the pre-election audience this year. CNN's average of 405,000 viewers was down 45%. At Fox News, the post-election average of 2.68 million viewers is up 13%. Since the election, 72% of the people watching one of those three cable networks in the evening were watching Fox, compared to 53% prior to election day.
- After the inauguration: MSNBC can take some solace in history. When a new administration takes office, people who oppose it are frequently looking for a gathering place. "I'll be tuning back in once the clown show starts," Aunallah says.
- Bring them back? Kathleen Kendrick, a 36-year-old registered independent from Colorado, says she wants more depth. "You get a story but only part of a story," Kendrick says. Aunallah agrees. "It's kind of their own fault that I'm not watching," he says. "They made (the election) so much of their focus that when the main event ends, why would people want to keep watching?"
