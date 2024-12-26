Prime Minister Led Economic Change in India

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, widely regarded as the architect of India's economic reform program and a landmark nuclear deal with the US, died Thursday. He was 92. Singh was admitted to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences late Thursday after his health deteriorated, the hospital said in a statement, and was treated for "age-related medical conditions," the statement said, per the AP . Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Singh as one of India's "most distinguished leaders," saying in a post on X that "he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives."

A mild-mannered technocrat, Singh became one of India's longest-serving prime ministers at 10 years and earned a reputation as a man of personal integrity. He was chosen to fill the role in 2004 by Sonia Gandhi, the widow of assassinated Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. But his image was tainted by allegations of corruption against his ministers. Singh was elected to a second term as prime minister that was clouded by financial scandals and corruption charges over the organization of the 2010 Commonwealth Games. This led to the Congress Party's crushing defeat in the 2014 national election by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Modi.

Singh is credited with leading the country to unprecedented economic growth with policies that pulled hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, per CNBC. Modi also called Singh's interventions in Parliament as a lawmaker "insightful" and said "his wisdom and humility were always visible." The country's first Sikh prime minister, Singh adopted a low profile after relinquishing the post.