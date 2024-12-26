Sports / Cooper Flagg Meet College Basketball's New Phenom Duke freshman Cooper Flagg expected to be the No. 1 pick in the next NBA draft By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Dec 26, 2024 2:00 PM CST Copied Duke guard Cooper Flagg in a game on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) See 1 more photo It wasn't too long ago that Caitlin Clark was the name in college basketball. Now she's in the pros, and a new name has replaced hers in the college ranks: Cooper Flagg. The 18-year-old is a freshman at Duke so good that he was supposed to be still playing high school ball but he reclassified to qualify for college, reports the Washington Post. He's widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the next NBA draft, once his freshman year is over. If that happens, Flagg would have an unusual distinction: He would be the first white player to be drafted first in more than 40 years. A profile at the Guardian takes note of the praise from former NBA star Kevin Garnett on his podcast: "We ain't had no bad-ass, cold-ass white boy like this in a long time. I can see kids wanting to be like that and play like that." Flagg already is making seven figures at Duke because of the NCAA's new name-image-likeness deals, notes the Charlotte News & Observer. Its profile isn't so much about Flagg, however, as his family, including Flagg's twin brother, Ace. The story focuses on the death of an older brother, Ryder, as an infant, and the family's donation to the Ronald McDonald House in his memory. The Athletic focuses on Cooper's basketball bona fides in this draft preview story. "He's not the best player in the country, but he's certainly the best mix of two-way play at his age." The Washington Post has a separate profile on twin brother Ace, who plans to play college basketball next year. (More Cooper Flagg stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error