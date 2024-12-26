Meet College Basketball's New Phenom

It wasn't too long ago that Caitlin Clark was the name in college basketball. Now she's in the pros, and a new name has replaced hers in the college ranks: Cooper Flagg.

The 18-year-old is a freshman at Duke so good that he was supposed to be still playing high school ball but he reclassified to qualify for college, reports the Washington Post. He's widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the next NBA draft, once his freshman year is over.