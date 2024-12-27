Abandoned Backpacks Held $1.1M in Cocaine

Whoever left two large backpacks near the US-Canada border in Washington state was clearly uninterested in communing with nature. Inside the black bags discovered last week were 30 bricks of what turned out to be cocaine, weighing in at 78 pounds, per ABC News. US border patrol agents assigned to the Blaine Sector in Lynden, Washington, announced the discovery in a Monday release, noting the haul is valued at $1.1 million.
The drugs are believed to have been smuggled into the country from Canada, a rep tells USA Today. No suspects were arrested, but "thanks to the vigilance of Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents these dangerous narcotics were prevented from reaching our communities," said Chief Patrol Agent Rosario Vasquez. (More Washington state stories.)