Abandoned Backpacks Held $1.1M in Cocaine

Whoever left two large backpacks near the US-Canada border in Washington state was clearly uninterested in communing with nature. Inside the black bags discovered last week were 30 bricks of what turned out to be cocaine, weighing in at 78 pounds, per ABC News. US border patrol agents assigned to the Blaine Sector in Lynden, Washington, announced the discovery in a Monday release, noting the haul is valued at $1.1 million.