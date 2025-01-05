Here's Where the Foodies Should Go

Miami is the top US city for fine dining, according to recent ranking by Cabo Villa Vegas Dave
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 5, 2025 1:40 PM CST
Gourmands, These US Cities Are for You
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Sinenkiy)

Hankering for a gourmet repast worthy of Michelin honors? Although fine dining in some cities around America might not get more complicated than a chow-down at the local greasy spoon, other areas' offerings tend more toward the white linen tablecloth/multicourse meal milieu. Luxury rental service Cabo Villa Vegas Dave crunched the numbers to see how many five-star restaurants per square mile are in each of the 50 largest US cities, with what Quartz says were some "surprising results that challenge conventional wisdom about America's fine dining capitals." The top 10 when it comes to such foodie fantasies:

  1. Miami
  2. San Francisco
  3. New York City
  4. Boston
  5. Minneapolis
  6. Washington, DC
  7. Seattle
  8. Las Vegas
  9. San Jose, California
  10. Chicago
More here. (More fine dining stories.)

