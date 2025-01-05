Driver Wore Smart Glasses During New Orleans Attack: FBI

The man who drove through a New Orleans crowd, killing 14 people and injuring at least 35, was wearing smart glasses during the attack but did not activate them, an FBI official said Sunday. "Meta glasses appear to look like regular glasses, but they allow a user to record videos and photos hand-free," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Lyonel Myrthil, per NBC News . "They also allow the user to potentially livestream through their video." The glasses were found on the body of Shamsud-Din Jabbar after the New Year's Day attack, officials said.

He did use the device to film Bourbon Street during earlier trips to the city to plan his attack, Myrthil said, recording while bicycling through the French Quarter in October, per USA Today. Agents said he also was in New Orleans on Nov. 10, per CNN. The FBI posted a compilation of the video clips here, after blurring the images of bystanders, as well as filmed surveillance of Jabbar. They also appear to also show him testing the smart glasses in a mirror.

Christopher Raia, an FBI assistant director, said at a news conference on Sunday that the evidence still shows the attacker acted alone, per the AP. "We have not seen any indications of an accomplice in the United States, but we are still looking into potential associates in the US and outside of our borders," he said. Blocks from the site of the attack, a priest acknowledged to congregants on Sunday at St. Louis Cathedral that New Orleans residents are uneasy now. "We can choose to fear," the Rev. Patrick Williams said, "or we can choose to hope." (More New Orleans truck attack stories.)