While officials have not yet released the identities of the 15 people killed in a devastating New Year's truck attack in New Orleans, families have started coming forward to mourn those lost in the Wednesday morning tragedy, the AP reports. The victims revealed so far, per the AP, ABC News, and WWL-TV:

Nikyra Dedeaux: The 18-year-old dreamed of one day being a nurse. A friend who was with her when she was killed describes her as responsible, with a job at a hospital and plans to begin college.

Reggie Hunter: The father of two, 37, was celebrating the new year with a cousin, who was injured in the attack.