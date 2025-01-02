Trump Blames Border Policies for Making US Less Safe

President-elect Trump on Thursday doubled down on his assertion that President Biden's border policies have made the US less safe, reports the Hill . His social media posts come amid the investigations into the truck attack in New Orleans and the detonation a Tesla outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas, though Trump did not explicitly mention either.

The suspect in New Orleans has been named as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US-born citizen and Army veteran who lived in Texas. Authorities say he flew an ISIS flag from the truck. The man who died when the Cybertruck exploded in Vegas outside a Trump hotel has been identified in news outlets as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger of Colorado Springs. He was reportedly an active-duty Army soldier.

In the first hours after the New Orleans attack, some outlets incorrectly reported that the truck had been driven across the border from Mexico, notes the New York Times. "When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true," Trump wrote early Wednesday in regard to the New Orleans attack. (More Tesla Vegas explosion stories.)