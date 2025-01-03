Cops: Driver Was Playing Video Games While Going 107mph

A man in Missouri has been nailed for completing an unusual trifecta of dangerous driving: speeding at more than 100mph, with a suspended license, all while playing a video game. According to police in Claycomo, the unidentified driver was in a white car on Tuesday evening on Interstate 35 when he was pulled over, per USA Today . "The driver was playing a video game, yes, a video game while driving 107mph," noted the PD's post on Facebook about the incident. "Apparently he was so distracted he didn't see our motor officer in the lane ahead of him."

It's not clear how old the man was, why he was driving so fast, or what game he was so intently playing, though the police joke, "We forgot to ask if he was playing NASCAR, but we'll assume." A court date at which charges will be presented is pending. FOX 2 notes that this infraction came on the cusp of a new provision in the Show Me State's hands-free legislation, which gives to cops the OK to hand out fines for breaches like texting while behind the wheel. (More Missouri stories.)