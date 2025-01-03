Yet Another Lawsuit Coming in the Baldoni-Lively Feud

Justin Baldoni is expected to soon file a countersuit against It End With Us costar Blake Lively, who accused him of sexual harassment and mounting a smear campaign against her in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. Baldoni attorney Bryan Freedman told NBC News on Thursday that a countersuit is "absolutely" coming. But that's not all. "We plan to release every single text message between the two of them," Freedman said. "We want people to make their determination based on receipts." The plaintiffs of the teased lawsuit will include Baldoni, his Wayfarer Studios production company, his publicist Jennifer Abel, and crisis publicist Melissa Nathan, People reports. They plan to sue Lively, her publicist Leslie Sloane, and Baldoni's former publicist Stephanie Jones, who is herself suing Baldoni .

Lively's suit cites emails and texts between Baldoni, Abel, and Nathan that were allegedly received from Jones. In his $250 million lawsuit accusing the New York Times of libel, Baldoni alleged the communications were taken "out of context to bolster a fallacious narrative." He also claimed the Times "cowered to the wants and whims of two powerful 'untouchable' Hollywood elites," referring to Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds. Baldoni accused Reynolds of "berating" him over his alleged "fat-shaming" of Lively within months of her giving birth, per People. Baldoni's lawyers have claimed Baldoni only asked about Lively's weight because he was worried about aggravating his "back issues" while lifting her in a film scene. Lively's lawyers say "there was no such scene." (More Justin Baldoni stories.)