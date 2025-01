President-elect Trump has expressed frustration that flags will be flying at half-staff when he takes office later this month. President Biden issued the order to honor President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at 100. It's not a timeline that Trump can do anything about—until he takes office, the AP reports.

The order: Biden issued the order, in effect for 30 days, on Sunday. Flags are lowered to indicate that the country or a state is in mourning.