Victim in New Orleans Attack Linked to British Royals

Among the 14 people killed in the New Year's attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans was a man with links to the British royals. Edward Pettifer, 31, is the stepson of Tiggy Legge-Bourke, who served as the "beloved" nanny to Prince William and Prince Harry from 1993 to 1999, per the Daily Beast . The princes are godfathers to her children, Pettifer's younger half-siblings, and Legge-Bourke has reportedly remained close with William and Harry. In his memoir, Spare, Harry refers to her as a "surrogate mum." She is now known as Alexandra Pettifer.

"Catherine and I have been shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Ed Pettifer," reads a post from William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, on X. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Pettifer family and all those innocent people who have been tragically impacted by this horrific attack." Per NBC News, the royal family as a whole issued a statement as well. "The entire family are devastated at the tragic news of Ed's death in New Orleans. He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and a friend to so many," it says. "We will all miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their family members due to this terrible attack." (More New Orleans truck attack stories.)