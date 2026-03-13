Judge: 'Zero Evidence' of a Crime by Powell

A federal judge in Washington has dealt a serious setback to the Justice Department's criminal investigation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. In a ruling unsealed Friday, US District Judge James Boasberg tossed out two subpoenas the DOJ had sent to the Fed, the Wall Street Journal reports. The judge calling the subpoenas improper and said there's "abundant evidence" that their main aim was to pressure Powell to bend to President Trump on lowering interest rates or step aside. The investigation, led by US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, a Trump ally, has been probing whether Powell misled Congress last summer about a Fed building renovation project.