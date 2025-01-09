France, Germany Warn Trump Over Greenland

European leaders are taking President-elect Trump's remarks about acquiring Greenland for the US very seriously. On Wednesday, the day after Trump said he wouldn't rule out using military force , officials in Germany and France warned the president-elect against threatening Greenland, the BBC reports. "The principle of the inviolability of borders applies to every country—regardless of whether it is east of us or to the west—and every state must respect that, regardless of whether it is a small country or a very powerful state," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, per the Guardian .

Jean-Noël Barrot, France's foreign minister, said "there is obviously no question that the European Union would let other nations of the world attack its sovereign borders." He said that while he doesn't believe the US will invade Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of fellow NATO member Denmark, the remarks show "we have entered an era that is seeing the return of the law of the strongest." Barrot said European Union countries "must wake up, build up our strength." US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that "the idea expressed about Greenland is obviously not a good one," the AP reports. "Maybe more important, it's obviously one that's not going to happen," he said. "So we probably shouldn't waste a lot of time talking about it."

Danish officials, however, are taking the remarks very seriously, CNN reports. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Wednesday that the country is "open to a dialogue with the Americans on how we can possibly cooperate even more closely than we do to ensure that the American ambitions are fulfilled." Greenland's prime minister, Mute Egede, met with the Danish king on Wednesday, the Guardian reports. A day earlier, he said, "Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland. Our future and fight for independence is our business." (Donald Trump Jr. visited Greenland on Tuesday.)