Singer, Anti-Gay Rights Activist Anita Bryant Dead at 84

Anita Bryant, whose singing career was long overshadowed by her outspoken opposition to gay rights, has died at age 84. She died Dec. 16 at her home in Edmond, Oklahoma, according to an obituary published in the Oklahoman on Thursday.

Bryant was crowned Miss Oklahoma in 1958 and was second runner-up in the Miss America pageant in 1959, the year her first album came out, per the Hollywood Reporter. A stream of hits, including "Paper Roses," followed in the 1960s and she frequently joined Bob Hope for USO shows during the Vietnam War.