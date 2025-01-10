TikTok Case Goes Before Supreme Court on Friday

The law that could ban TikTok is going before the Supreme Court on Friday, with the justices largely holding the app's fate in their hands. The popular social-media platform says the law violates the First Amendment and should be struck down, per the AP. TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, is based in China, and the US government says that means it's a potential national security threat. Chinese authorities could force ByteDance to hand over sensitive data on the huge number of Americans who use it or could influence the spread of information on the platform, they say. An appeals court has upheld the law, which bans TikTok unless it's sold. The law is set to take effect Jan. 19, the day before a new term begins for President-elect Trump, who has 14.7 million followers on the platform. The Republican says he wants to "save TikTok." Some key things to know about the case: