TikTok Case Goes Before Supreme Court on Friday

Justices hold Chinese app's fate in their hands
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 10, 2025 7:24 AM CST
TikTok Case Goes Before Supreme Court on Friday
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington on Nov. 2.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The law that could ban TikTok is going before the Supreme Court on Friday, with the justices largely holding the app's fate in their hands. The popular social-media platform says the law violates the First Amendment and should be struck down, per the AP. TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, is based in China, and the US government says that means it's a potential national security threat. Chinese authorities could force ByteDance to hand over sensitive data on the huge number of Americans who use it or could influence the spread of information on the platform, they say. An appeals court has upheld the law, which bans TikTok unless it's sold. The law is set to take effect Jan. 19, the day before a new term begins for President-elect Trump, who has 14.7 million followers on the platform. The Republican says he wants to "save TikTok." Some key things to know about the case:

  • Is TikTok banned? Not now, but the short-form video-sharing app could be shut down in less than two weeks if the Supreme Court upholds the law. Congress passed the measure with bipartisan support, and President Biden signed it into law in April. TikTok's lawyers challenged the law in court, joined by users and content creators who say a ban would upend their livelihoods. TikTok says the national security concerns are based on inaccurate and hypothetical information. But a unanimous appeals court panel made up of judges appointed by both Republican and Democratic presidents has upheld the law.
  • When will the Supreme Court decide? The justices will issue a decision after arguments on Friday, a lightning-fast movement by court standards. The conservative-majority court could drop clues about how it's leaning during oral arguments.
  • What has Trump said about it? The president-elect took the unusual step of filing court documents asking the Supreme Court to put the law on hold so that he could negotiate a deal for the sale of TikTok after he takes office. That's a change from his last presidential term, when he wanted to ban it. ByteDance has previously said it has no plans to sell.
More here. (More TikTok stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X