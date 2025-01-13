Pro vs. Private Firefighters: 'We Consider Them a Liability'

As the Palisades Fire raged last week, wealthy local entrepreneur Keith Wasserman put out a tweet he's come to regret. "Does anyone have access to private firefighters to protect our home?" he posted in the since-deleted tweet. "Need to act fast here. All neighbors houses burning. Will pay any amount." Blowback to that plea, with many calling it tone deaf, prompted Wasserman to delete it, but it has brought to the forefront the topic of what the New York Times calls a "coveted resource" in fire-prone Southern California: private fire crews, standing guard over homes and businesses they were hired to protect by private citizens, insurance firms, or the government.



Who's hiring: About 45% of American firefighters work privately, says Deborah Miley, executive director of the National Wildfire Suppression Association. Wealthy clients do indeed recruit these private firefighters—as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took flak for doing during the 2018 Woolsey Fire—but David Torgerson of Wildfire Defense Systems tells the Los Angeles Times that rich clients are just a small sector of who recruits from the private firms. "Contract firefighters who are hired by the government are the vast majority," he says. Insurance firms also tap into this market, as it's often cheaper to tack such protection onto home insurance policies rather than pay out large sums for destroyed properties.