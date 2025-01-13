Aubrey Plaza Shuts Down Her Instagram

Aubrey Plaza has addressed the "unimaginable tragedy" of her husband Jeff Baena's death , but it looks like she doesn't want to address much else in the near future. People reports that the 40-year-old Parks and Rec and White Lotus star has deleted her Instagram account for now; clicking through to the account prompts a "sorry, this page isn't available" message. It's not clear if this is a temporary deactivation or permanent.

Baena, who died of suicide at the age of 47, had spoken about mental illness in his family in the past, noting in 2020 that a stepmom had suffered from manic depression and required stays in facilities in Miami, per Page Six. The screenwriter and film director said that the movie he was working on at the time, Horse Girl, explored "the themes of how we as a society and individuals treat persons with mental illness," noting those themes were "a major focus and impetus" for making the movie. E! News features a timeline and photos of the couple's relationship. (More Aubrey Plaza stories.)