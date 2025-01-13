Russia Is Teaming Up With Iran to Deal With 'Acute Issues'

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host his Iranian counterpart this week for the signing of a broad partnership pact between Moscow and Tehran, the Kremlin said Monday. The agreement on a "comprehensive strategic partnership" between the countries will be signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow on Friday, the Kremlin said, per the AP . The Kremlin added that the leaders will discuss plans for expanding trade and cooperation in transport, logistics, and humanitarian spheres, along with "acute issues on the regional and international agenda."

Ukraine and the West have accused Tehran of providing Moscow with hundreds of exploding drones for use on the battlefield in Ukraine and helping launch their production in Russia. The Iranian drone deliveries, which Moscow and Tehran have denied, have allowed for a barrage of long-range drone strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure. Iran, in turn, wants sophisticated Russian weapons like long-range air defense systems and fighter jets to help fend off possible attacks by Israel. Pezeshkian will visit Moscow three days before the inauguration of US President-elect Trump, who has pledged to broker a peace deal on Ukraine.