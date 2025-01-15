Auction House's Harry Potter Book Is Its 'Biggest Find'

The family of a deceased man in Britain has received word of a small consolation—they may soon be up to $50,000 richer, thanks to a rare JK Rowling book found among his belongings. The BBC reports that a first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (published as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in the United States) was discovered by Daniel Pearce of NLB Auctions on top of a pile of garbage ready to be dumped at the late man's Brixham residence.

Pearce says the hardback copy, which is in "great" condition, was one of 500 printed during that first run. Two hundred or so copies were sent to bookstores, while the remainder were distributed to public libraries; this copy appears to be from that second set. A misspelling of the word "philosopher's" on the back cover, as well as other small errors, indicated to Pearce that the copy he'd found was one of those first-edition books.

"It's our biggest find," he tells the BBC, saying such a discovery is something "everybody dreams of" when an appraiser shows up. "The family are delighted, they didn't expect it at all. It will be important money for them." Pearce says another copy in basically the same shape as this one went for just over $51,000 in November, so he estimates this latest copy will draw a similar amount. (More Harry Potter stories.)