South Korea's Impeached President Is Detained

South Korean law enforcement officials on Wednesday detained impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his brief imposition of martial law last month, the AP reports. In a video message recorded before he was escorted to the headquarters of an anti-corruption agency, Yoon lamented that the "rule of law has completely collapsed in this country" but said he was complying with the detention warrant to prevent clashes between law enforcement officials and the presidential security service. A series of black SUVs, some equipped with sirens, were seen leaving the presidential compound amid police escorts. A vehicle apparently carrying Yoon later arrived at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials in the nearby city of Gwacheon.

Yoon was brought into custody about three hours after hundreds of law enforcement officers entered the residential compound in their second attempt to detain him over his imposition of martial law last month. Yoon's lawyers tried to persuade investigators not to execute the detention warrant, saying the president would voluntarily appear for questioning, but the agency declined. Yoon's presidential powers were suspended when the opposition-dominated assembly voted to impeach him on Dec. 14, accusing him of rebellion. His fate now rests with the Constitutional Court, which has begun deliberating on whether to formally remove Yoon from office or reject the charges and reinstate him. Its next hearing is set for Thursday.