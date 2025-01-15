Rubio Talks China, Ukraine at Friendly Confirmation Hearing

Sen. Marco Rubio, a longtime member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, appeared before the panel for a confirmation hearing Wednesday that was a lot friendlier than hearings for some of President-elect Trump's other nominees. The warm welcome Rubio received from both sides of the aisle suggests he will easily win confirmation as secretary of state, the New York Times reports. "I believe you have the skills and are well qualified to serve as secretary of state," said Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. The AP reports that in his opening remarks, Rubio joked, "I hope I can earn your support, whether it's because you believe I would do a good job, or because you want to get rid of me."