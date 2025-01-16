Even Big Stars Get Fined at Film Premieres

Timothee Chalamet is at the center of Oscars buzz for playing Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown, but the newest headline about the 29-year-old star involves the $80 fine he says he incurred for parking his bike at the film's London premiere. Per the Hollywood Reporter , Chalamet showed up on the red carpet on Tuesday evening on his rented electric Lime bicycle (check it out here ), but the next day on the French talk show Quotidien , he explained how that ultimately didn't turn out well for him.

"It's ecological!" Chalamet said of his decision to two-wheel it to the premiere, per Variety, though he then admitted he thought it would be faster to get through local traffic that way. He adds that getting hit with the fine was "horrible," as him cruising up to the event on the bike was basically free advertising for Lime. The Guardian reports that the status of Chalamet's penalty is "unclear," as the local council that issues such fines says they didn't issue one to him. The paper also notes that Lime's "penalty structure" more typically runs somewhere between $2.50 and $25. (More Timothee Chalamet stories.)