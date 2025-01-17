Trump Names His 'Ambassadors to Hollywood'

Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone, and Jon Voight will be President-elect Trump's "eyes and ears" in Hollywood as special ambassadors tasked with reviving Tinseltown's Golden Age. Gibson said he was "surprised" by the appointment, announced Thursday on Truth Social . "I got the tweet at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised," he told Variety . Trump complained Hollywood is "a great but very troubled place" in need of help after losing "much business" to foreign countries "over the last four years." He said his special envoys would make Hollywood "bigger, better, and stronger than ever before."

"These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest," Trump said. "It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood." Stallone, 78, has praised Trump as "the second George Washington," while Voight, 86, has described him as the "greatest president since Abraham Lincoln." In a statement, Voight, whom Trump awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2019, said he's seen Hollywood's "slow deterioration" to the point where "very few films are made here now," per Fox News. Gibson, 69, who backed Trump in the 2024 election, said he would "heed the call" and "give any help and insight I can."

Long-time Hollywood analyst Lucas Shaw is doubtful the actors can turn things around, however. Trump "can use them to talk about change in Hollywood, but I don't imagine you're going to have Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson trying to figure out how to restore the cable bundle, or make streaming more profitable, or figure out how to make China import more Hollywood movies," he tells the BBC. (More Donald Trump stories.)