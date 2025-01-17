Medicare Targets 15 New Drugs for Price Negotiations

Popular diabetes (and weight loss) drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have been added to Medicare's list of medications that will be negotiated directly between the government and drug manufacturers, the Biden administration said Friday. The price negotiations for the additional 15 drugs selected will be handled by the incoming Trump administration and, if deals are reached, almost assure billions of dollars in savings for taxpayers. Besides Ozempic and Wegovy, other medications include Trelegy Ellipta, which treats asthma; Otezla, a psoriatic arthritis drug; and several that treat different forms of cancer. The list is a first step in negotiations, and, given the timing, the details and final pricing will be left to President-elect Trump's administration, per the AP .

"For some people this is a big deal," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Thursday. "Some folks have to skip a dose in their prescription so they can make a prescription last longer." That brings the total to 25 drugs that will have lower price tags for Medicare enrollees. Together, those 25 drugs account for a third of Medicare spending on prescriptions, Becerra said. Ozempic and Wegovy, in particular, have been scrutinized for their high out-of-pocket costs. Medicare enrollees, however, still won't be able to access the drugs to treat obesity under a federal law that prohibits the program from paying for weight loss treatments. Right now, Medicare will only cover Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy to treat diabetes or manage blood sugar.

A rule that the Biden administration proposed—and that the incoming Trump administration will decide whether to implement—would cover the popular anti-obesity medications. The savings on the 25 drugs stem from a new law that allows Medicare to haggle over the price it pays on the most popular and expensive prescription drug scripts filled by older Americans. For years, Medicare had been legally prohibited from such dealmaking. The law, passed by Democrats and signed into law by President Biden, was opposed by Republicans at the time, but it's unclear if they have an interest in trying to repeal or weaken the law now. Drug companies have sued remain opposed to the program. Under the law, more drugs will be added to the negotiation process in coming years. More here, including the other drugs on the list.