Method Man Accused of Beating Up Daughter's Ex

Rapper-actor denies the assault, has not been arrested, rep says
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 17, 2025 10:15 AM CST
Updated Jan 17, 2025 10:57 AM CST
Host Method Man poses at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Academy Museum, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

An ex-boyfriend of Method Man's daughter says the rapper beat him up at a New York gym on Monday. Patrick Sokoya, 28, told the NYPD that Method Man, real name Clifford Smith, punched him seven times with a closed fist at Crunch Fitness gym on Staten Island, where he is known to work out, per the New York Post and New York Daily News. The 53-year-old Wu-Tang rapper and actor denies the allegations and has not been arrested, a rep tells Billboard, though police are reportedly looking to question him. Sokoya, who declined medical attention, was in a relationship with Smith's daughter, 28-year-old Cheyenne Smith, more than a decade ago, the Post reports, indicating this was the reason for the alleged assault. (More assault stories.)

