Entertainment / Dave Chappelle Dave Chappelle Had a Request for Trump in SNL Monologue 'Do better next time,' comedian urges By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Jan 20, 2025 1:30 AM CST Copied FILE - Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration week, in New York, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP File) Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend, and offered up a 17-minute monologue being called controversial by multiple outlets. It was also SNL's longest monologue ever, NBC News reports. Among the topics he covered: Trump: Toward the end of his monologue, Chappelle addressed the president-elect directly, the Hill reports. "To Donald Trump, I know you watch the show," he said. "Remember, whether people voted for you or not, they're all counting on you. Whether they like you or not, they're all counting on you. The whole world is counting on you. I mean this when I say this, good luck. Please do better next time." The California wildfires: "The other day on the news, they said these fires were the most expensive tragedy that ever happened in the United States history. I think that's because people in LA have nice stuff. I could burn 40,000 acres in Mississippi for like six or seven hundred dollars." Sexual assault allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs: "A lot of my friends ask me, they say, 'Dave, did you know anything about those Freak Off parties [that Diddy hosted]?'" His answer, he said, was no, he wasn't invited, because "Oh my god, I'm ugly." The LGBTQ+ community: While discussing the wildfires, Chappelle—known for making offensive jokes about the LGBTQ+ community—did so once again, IndieWire reports. "If you were a rational, thinking person, you have to at least consider the possibility that God hates these people. Sodomites," he said of the Los Angeles devastation, before adding, "That's not true because West Hollywood was unscathed. Because how can you burn what is already flaming?" Bonus Colin Jost controversy: Chappelle wasn't the only one coming under fire for comments made Saturday. Jost took a little flak for this comment during "Weekend Update": "Meta CEO and Puerto Rican gigolo Mark Zuckerberg flew down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Donald Trump, and boy are his knees tired." The Daily Beast calls it a reference to Zuck's supposed "boot-licking" with the apparently Trump-friendly changes he's made to Facebook recently. (More Dave Chappelle stories.) Report an error