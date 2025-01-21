Melania Makes a Statement With Her Hat

It was at times difficult to discern what Melania Trump thought of her husband's inauguration on Monday, owing to the wide-brimmed hat she wore. "Whatever she was thinking was impossible to see—by design," according to the New York Times' chief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman.



Opinion I: Paired with a "tightly buttoned coat and high-neck blouse," the navy and white hat "gave her an air of mystery and inaccessibility," writes Friedman, finding it an "unusual" choice for an inauguration, though "in line with the guarded image Mrs. Trump has cultivated" and "the promise of an imperial presidency that President Trump has dangled."