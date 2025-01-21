What Editorials Think of Trump's Day One

President Trump described an America in "decline" in his inaugural address on Monday and promised to set things right. A look at how Trump's message, along with his mass pardoning of Jan. 6 defendants, is being received in editorials:

Wall Street Journal: Trump "delivered a message of aspiration and optimism that most Americans will welcome," declares the editorial, which notes a marked contrast from his inauguration address eight years ago. Referencing a MAGA debate, the editors say the speech tilted more toward Elon Musk than Steve Bannon. "American democracy is said to be under threat these days, but if Monday is a guide perhaps less than many think," it concludes. "Opponents were respectful of the transfer of power, the mood solemn but also joyful for Trump partisans. Trump II is off to a better start than we might have imagined only a few months ago."