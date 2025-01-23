Teen Sentenced in UK Mass Stabbing

A teenager who stabbed three young girls to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in England was sentenced Thursday to more than 50 years in prison for what a judge called "the most extreme, shocking, and exceptionally serious crime." Judge Julian Goose said 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana "wanted to try and carry out mass murder of innocent, happy young girls" and planned to kill as many people as he could. Goose said that he couldn't impose a sentence of life without parole, because Rudakabana was under 18 at the time of the crime. But the judge said he must serve more than 51 years before being considered for parole and "it is likely he will never be released," the AP reports.

Rudakubana was 17 when he attacked the children in the seaside town of Southport in July. He killed Alice Da Silva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6. Eight other girls, ranging in age from 7 to 13, were wounded, along with teacher Leanne Lucas and John Hayes, who worked in a business next door and intervened.