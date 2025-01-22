Harvard Names Its Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

This year it's Wicked star Cynthia Erivo
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 22, 2025 3:00 AM CST
Harvard Names Its Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year
Cynthia Erivo attends the National Board of Review Awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Cynthia Erivo, who stars in the hit musical Wicked, was named Tuesday as the 2025 Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the AP reports. The theater group, which dates to 1844 and claims to be the world's third-oldest still operating, said Erivo will receive her Pudding Pot award at a celebratory roast Feb. 5. Afterward, she will attend a performance of Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 176th production, 101 Damnations. Actor Jon Hamm, who came to fame starring as ad executive Don Draper on the AMC series Mad Men, is the 2025 Man of the Year. He will receive his Pudding Pot Jan. 31.

"We are holding space for Cynthia Erivo's arrival," Man and Woman of the Year Events Coordinator Hannah Frazer said in a statement. "We're sweeping out our broomstick closets and prepping some wicked smart humor as we eagerly await her in February. Before she flies off with her Pudding Pot, she'll have to work a little magic to earn it." The British entertainer, who burst onto the scene with her brilliant performance in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple, is a two-time Oscar nominee and an Emmy Award, Tony Award, and Grammy Award winner.

(More Hasty Pudding stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X