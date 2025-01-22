UK Tabloids Settle With Prince Harry Just Before Trial

Rupert Murdoch's UK tabloids made a rare apology to Prince Harry in settling his privacy invasion lawsuit and will pay him a substantial sum, his lawyer said Wednesday, per the AP. Harry's lawyer David Sherborne read a statement in court saying News Group offers a "full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex" for years of unlawful intrusion. The bombshell announcement in London's High Court came as the Duke of Sussex's trial was about to start against the publishers of the Sun and now-defunct News of the World for unlawfully snooping on him over decades.