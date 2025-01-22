Trump Has Flattery, Threats for Russia

Add Russia to the list of countries that could be hit with tariffs, President Trump warned Wednesday—unless it puts an end to its war against Ukraine, reports CNBC . The president discussed the subject in a Truth Social post that started with flattery. "I'm not looking to hurt Russia," wrote Trump. "I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin - and this despite the Radical Left's Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process." Then came the threat:

"I'm going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT'S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE. If we don't make a 'deal,' and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries. Let's get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way - and the easy way is always better. It's time to 'MAKE A DEAL.' NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!"

The post came two days after what the New York Times calls "some of the most critical comments" Trump has ever made about Vladimir Putin. In the Oval Office on Monday night, the president said Putin "can't be thrilled, he's not doing so well [in the war]. Russia is bigger, they have more soldiers to lose, but that's no way to run a country." Trump added, per CNN, "He should make a deal. I think he's destroying Russia by not making a deal."

story continues below

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said Europe would need to supply "at least 200,000" troops to enforce any peace deal. "From all the Europeans? 200,000, it's a minimum. It's a minimum, otherwise it's nothing," he said, per the Guardian. He also said there was no way Ukraine would slash its army head count by 80% as the Kremlin has demanded. "This is what he [Putin] wants. We will not allow this to happen," Zelensky said. (More President Trump stories.)