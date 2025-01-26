Some Fired Watchdogs May Ignore Trump's Move

President Trump is defending his late-night purge of the nation's inspectors general on Friday as routine business, but the move may run afoul of federal law—and at least one of the fired watchdogs plans to show up for work on Monday. Coverage:

"It's a very common thing to do," Trump told reporters on Air Force One Saturday night, reports the Washington Post. "I don't know them," he added. "But some people thought that some were unfair or some were not doing their job. It's a very standard thing to do."

The big issue: The White House fired the inspectors general of almost every Cabinet-level agency, with Reuters putting the number at 17. (The two at Justice and Homeland Security were reportedly spared.) But under federal law, a president is supposed to give Congress a 30-day notice before firing inspector generals, who function as independent watchdogs charged with investigating waste and abuse in their departments.