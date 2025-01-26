Politics / President Trump Some Fired Watchdogs May Ignore Trump's Move President says purge of inspectors general is no big deal, but critics say it's illegal By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jan 26, 2025 7:31 AM CST Copied President Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One as he travels from Las Vegas to Miami on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) President Trump is defending his late-night purge of the nation's inspectors general on Friday as routine business, but the move may run afoul of federal law—and at least one of the fired watchdogs plans to show up for work on Monday. Coverage: "It's a very common thing to do," Trump told reporters on Air Force One Saturday night, reports the Washington Post. "I don't know them," he added. "But some people thought that some were unfair or some were not doing their job. It's a very standard thing to do." The big issue: The White House fired the inspectors general of almost every Cabinet-level agency, with Reuters putting the number at 17. (The two at Justice and Homeland Security were reportedly spared.) But under federal law, a president is supposed to give Congress a 30-day notice before firing inspector generals, who function as independent watchdogs charged with investigating waste and abuse in their departments. I'm not fired: The legal murkiness of the move may lead to some unusual moments on Monday. Politico reports that Cardell Richardson Sr.—the State Department's inspector general, or maybe former inspector general—is telling staff that he will show up for work. Others may do the same. Some of those fired were installed during Trump's first term. The politics: Democrats are demanding an investigation, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren accusing the president of "dismantling checks on his power and paving the way for widespread corruption." Even some top Republicans say they need an explanation. "There may be good reason the IGs were fired," says Sen. Charles Grassley, per the New York Times. "We need to know that, if so. I'd like further explanation from President Trump. Regardless, the 30-day detailed notice of removal that the law demands was not provided to Congress." The optics: Trump told reporters he would not replace the fired IGs with "my people," adding, "I don't know anybody that would do that." But one of those fired tells the Post: "Whoever Trump puts in now will be viewed as loyalists, and that undermines the entire system." (More President Trump stories.) Report an error