A Controversial Play Prompts Calls for an NFL Rule Change

When the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl, one of the key moments came on a 4th-and-1 play in the final quarter. Bills quarterback Josh Allen tried a QB sneak, and it was so close that one official said he made it and another said he didn't, notes Sports Illustrated. After a video review, officials ruled against Buffalo, and KC got the ball back and scored a go-ahead TD on the ensuing drive. It's all but impossible to know with certainty whether the refs got the call right given the pileup of players—see video—and that has critics wondering why the NFL hasn't yet put a chip in the ball and made use of electronic spotting.