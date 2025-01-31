Broncos Giving Helmets to State's High School Teams

The NFL has a concussion protocol for players. The Denver Broncos may have started a related protocol on philanthropy. The team is donating high-tech helmets to every high school team in Colorado, reports KDVR . That amounts to more than 15,000 helmets, each of which is worth about $1,000, per the Denver Post . The "Axiom" helmets made by Riddell will be fitted for each player with a 3D scan, and they include sensors to allow coaches to keep track of impacts.

"This is a massive burden off coaches' shoulders in the state of Colorado," says Mead High School coach Jason Klatt. "Monetarily, this helps our program with fundraising efforts and allows us coaches to focus on improving other aspects of the program," he says. (Helmets are typically the most expensive piece of equipment in football.) "And secondly, it's about safety—we now have the capabilities of helping keep our players safer while on the field of play." (Another safety feature are "mushroom head" helmets, being seen more frequently on the field and in the NFL.)