Sam Bankman-Fried's Parents Want Trump to Act: Sources

Sources say they're seeking a pardon for SBF
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 31, 2025 2:00 AM CST
FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves federal court in Manhattan, Feb. 16, 2023.   (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The parents of FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried are reportedly trying to get President Trump to pardon SBF, currently imprisoned for fraud related to the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. Sources tell Bloomberg they have met with lawyers and others "considered to be in Trump's orbit" to discuss clemency, but it's not clear if they've actually reached out to the administration. Per Bloomberg, Trump's pardon of Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht has led other white-collar criminals to wonder whether he'd do the same for them. See more at Bloomberg. (More Sam Bankman-Fried stories.)

X