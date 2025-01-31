6 Massage Therapists Accuse NFL Kicker of Sexual Misconduct

Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker says allegations of sexual misconduct from six massage therapists are "unequivocally false." The women told the Baltimore Banner that Tucker had behaved inappropriately at four high-end spas in the Baltimore area, exposing his penis and, in some cases, brushing it against them. Representatives for two spas say Tucker was banned after the alleged incidents, which happened between 2012 and 2016. The massage therapists say Tucker's behavior was not something they experienced with other clients. "I've had clients have inadvertent accidental erections which is normal," one says. "Trying to uncover and show it to someone is not OK and not normal."

Michael Belsky, a lawyer who specializes in sexual abuse and harassment cases, tells the Banner that he is representing four women who have described similar experiences with Tucker, including one the Banner didn't speak to. "The allegations of exploitation that have come from my clients are voluminous, very similar and very troubling," he says. Tucker, 35, says he was aware that the Banner was writing an article about him but the outlet refused to reveal details of the accusations, reports People. In a statement on X, he accuses the outlet of "deliberately misconstruing events as nefarious" and calls the story "desperate tabloid fodder."

"Throughout my career as a professional athlete, I have always sought to conduct myself with the utmost professionalism," Tucker says. "I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork." The NFL and the Ravens say they are looking into the allegations, NFL.com reports. (More NFL stories.)